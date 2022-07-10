Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 8,315 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,828 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $209.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.23. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.18.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

