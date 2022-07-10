Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,184,000 after purchasing an additional 159,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.43.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $734.06, for a total transaction of $1,366,819.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,099,820.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,162 shares of company stock worth $2,801,101. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $621.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $622.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $639.90.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

