Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $2,319,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

Shares of TMUS opened at $135.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $169.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

