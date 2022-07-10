Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Boosted by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 2.1% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $28,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $255,801,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.14. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.69.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

