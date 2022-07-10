Morgan Stanley Trims Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Target Price to $54.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.86.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

