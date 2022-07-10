My DeFi Pet Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $472,681.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00132967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015673 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000325 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,177,850 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars.

