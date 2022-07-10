National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Air Canada in a report released on Wednesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

AC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.47.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$16.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.87. The firm has a market cap of C$6.02 billion and a PE ratio of -1.83. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$15.57 and a 12-month high of C$26.80.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.63) by C($0.88). The company had revenue of C$2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.74 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$80,094.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at C$58,444.20. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz purchased 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,973.72.

Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

