National Bankshares Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$55.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a C$54.00 price target (down from C$55.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$53.35.

TECK.B opened at C$35.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$19.16 billion and a PE ratio of 4.70. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.84 and a 1 year high of C$57.50.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

