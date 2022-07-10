New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of CME Group worth $90,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in CME Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $1,184,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME opened at $208.90 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

