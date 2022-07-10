New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,974 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Charles Schwab worth $149,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,544,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.27. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

