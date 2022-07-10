New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,383,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of PayPal worth $160,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 502.1% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in PayPal by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in PayPal by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

