New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,157 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $134,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.46.

Shares of GS stock opened at $296.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.48. The company has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.15 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

