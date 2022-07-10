New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $100.27 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 673,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $100,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $92,441,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $67,950,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

NYSE:MMM opened at $128.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $203.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.