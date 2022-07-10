New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $171.35 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,544,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $171,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,005,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.48 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day moving average is $102.91.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

