New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,388,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $212,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $136.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.