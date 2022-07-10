New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,174 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Adobe worth $264,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $389.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $394.48 and a 200 day moving average of $447.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $182.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

