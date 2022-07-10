New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 86,584 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,568,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,584 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $353,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $31.79 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

