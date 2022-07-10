Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,110 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWL opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.74. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

