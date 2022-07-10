NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 15,524 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 39,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 131,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.90. The company has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

