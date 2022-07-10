NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 0.9% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,937,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,526,422. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.21.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

