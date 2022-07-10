Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Price Target Cut to GBX 200 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

N91 opened at GBX 198.60 ($2.40) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 218.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 243.61. Ninety One Group has a 1 year low of GBX 190.10 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.51). The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a GBX 7.70 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.90. Ninety One Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In related news, insider Kim Mary McFarland bought 681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £1,797.84 ($2,177.09).

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

