Ninety One North America Inc. Boosts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $12,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.4% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,437,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,349,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,099,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,807,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $960,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. 1,278,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,459. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $81.51. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.91.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

