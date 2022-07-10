Ninety One North America Inc. Buys 7,612 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,248 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,618 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.17. The company had a trading volume of 692,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.68.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.