Ninety One North America Inc. Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.98. 1,301,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,943. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.84. The firm has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

