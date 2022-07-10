Ninety One North America Inc. Has $14.65 Million Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 577,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,746,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 33,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 84,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Stephens reduced their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. CIBC lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

NASDAQ DSGX traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.04. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

