Ninety One North America Inc. Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.93. 5,937,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,526,422. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.21. The firm has a market cap of $169.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

