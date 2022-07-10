Ninety One North America Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 716.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

ACN stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,877. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $176.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

