Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases 7,350 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 4.1% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $110,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $4.03 on Friday, reaching $406.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $390.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.78.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

