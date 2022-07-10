Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NRDXF. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Nordex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €13.00 ($13.54) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nordex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from €18.00 ($18.75) to €19.50 ($20.31) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Nordex from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.17.

OTCMKTS:NRDXF opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. Nordex has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

