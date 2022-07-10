North American Construction Group Ltd. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for North American Construction Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.55 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NOA opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

