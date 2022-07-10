Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $236.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

In other news, Director David J. Mccambridge purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,878 shares in the company, valued at $367,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Swalling purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,808 shares of company stock worth $196,414. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIM. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

