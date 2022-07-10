Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $516,808,000 after buying an additional 51,837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,179,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after buying an additional 361,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE:NOC opened at $480.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $463.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.25.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.