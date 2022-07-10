OceanEx Token Trading Up 19.9% This Week (OCE)

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $601,435.09 and approximately $2,477.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OceanEx Token has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00132281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015424 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

