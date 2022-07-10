Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

Several brokerages have commented on LPRO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,611,000 after purchasing an additional 603,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 838,752 shares during the period. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,615,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,677,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after acquiring an additional 73,850 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,545,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after acquiring an additional 209,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

