Opium Market Capitalization Achieves $730,144.85 (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Opium coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $730,144.85 and approximately $44,652.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opium has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00134279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015746 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

