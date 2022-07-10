O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $16,133,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,735,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.04.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $657.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $621.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $659.47. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

