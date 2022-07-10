Origin Protocol (OGN) Achieves Market Cap of $105.64 Million

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $105.64 million and approximately $40.01 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

