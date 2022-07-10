Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,765,000 after acquiring an additional 107,689 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

OUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Outfront Media stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

