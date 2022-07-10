PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAGS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,623,000 after buying an additional 9,910,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,713 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,305,000 after purchasing an additional 112,397 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,495,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

