PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAGS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.29.
Shares of PAGS stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
