Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,142 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.05% of Palo Alto Networks worth $31,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.66.

PANW traded up $6.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $524.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,656. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.83.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total value of $2,880,170.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,830,477.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $420,096,261. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

