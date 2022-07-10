Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $346.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. Mizuho dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE:PH opened at $248.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.17 and a 200 day moving average of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4,500.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

