Patron Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

GPC stock opened at $137.14 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $142.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

