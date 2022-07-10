Patron Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 50,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Diversified LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 300,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXG opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day moving average is $76.30. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

