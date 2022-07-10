Patron Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,994 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.8% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $753,794,000 after purchasing an additional 903,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $253.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.97 and its 200-day moving average is $248.85. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

