Patron Partners LLC Has $456,000 Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.56.

EXR opened at $173.09 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.23 and a 200-day moving average of $192.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

