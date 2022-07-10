Patron Partners LLC Has $747,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,594 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $179.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.80 and its 200-day moving average is $213.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

