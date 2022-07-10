Patron Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,869 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSEARCA LQD opened at $110.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.18. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.10 and a twelve month high of $136.78.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
