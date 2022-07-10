Patron Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Patron Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. ACG Wealth lifted its position in Bank of America by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

