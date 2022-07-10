Patron Partners LLC Sells 202 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Patron Partners LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $232.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

