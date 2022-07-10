Pendle (PENDLE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $351,829.00

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pendle has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $7.25 million and $351,829.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00131781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015702 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

